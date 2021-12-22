Matthew Williams & Nike Drop Avant-Garde Yoga Capsule

Brand: Matthew M. Williams x Nike

Model: Nike Zoom MMW 4 "Baroque Brown"

Release Date: December 13 for the Zoom 4, December 21 for the clothing

Price: $450 for the Zoom 4, $20-$600 for the clothing

Buy: Nike's website

Editor's Notes: Matthew M. Williams has a couple very on-brand Nike collaborations coming your way. The Givenchy creative director and 1017 ALYX 9SM founder has rejoined The Swoosh for both a new colorway of his signature Zoom MMW 4 and some tech-y yoga gear.

The sneaker was first seen over the summer and is basically just a new look for Williams' high-tech Nike shoe, with metallic brown hues playing atop the mesh and resin upper.

Meanwhile, Williams' Nike yoga collection is a little less familiar.

Comprising just over a dozen co-ed styles, the capsule is packed with transforming gear and stylized staples that're sure to turn heads at any bougie yoga studio.

From outerwear to socks, Williams' latest yoga capsule basically has it all. Core training pieces include reworked Dri-Fit T-shirts, bras, leggings, shorts, and socks, some of which feature transforming elements.

For instance, the shorts feature Williams' signature Cobra-buckled belt with a detachable cotton terry towel, a loose shell, and base-layer leggings that fit beneath. The wearer can add or remove the pieces as they like or as the situation demands.

Once the session's over, the wearer can pop on MMW x Nike's mutable jacket, which boasts a high neck, adjustable cuffs, two-way zipper, cushy lining, and a removeable three-piece hood, all in a weather-resistant package.

It's par for the course for Williams to go OOT in designing multi-part Nike apparel but the specificity of this yoga line is new.

In the past, he's created running-specific capsules for Nike, though, so it fits that Williams would be tapped to aid Nike in conquering the red-hot field of yogawear, a crucial cornerstone of the half-trillion-dollar athleisure market.