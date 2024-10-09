Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Nike's Skate Flavored Jordan 4 Is Too Bold for Words

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers

What's better than another thrash-ready Jordan 4 RM? A ridiculously bold, thrash-ready Jordan 4 RM, of course!

Now, the Jordan 4 RM is a pretty contentious sneaker, and people have mixed opinions about the mere existence of this shoe.

But now available in a Wu-Tang-meets-Bruce-Lee-ish colorway, this bold sneaker might just have what it takes to change people's minds when it comes to the Jordan 4 RM. Because this colorway is, for all intents and purposes, sick AF, and I won't be convinced otherwise.

These Jordan 4 RM sneakers have a Black base intermixed with yellow paneling, and splashes of red grace the tongue and logo on the heel.

Unlike some other Jordan 4 RM releases that share similar color makeups with the generally more coveted Nike SB Jordan 4, this bold color iteration of the Jordan 4 RM is wholly unique, and that has got to stand for something.

At least that's what it seems like on X, where people are saying this iteration of the Air Jordan 4 RM might finally make them a believer when it comes to these super striking sneakers.

"Might be the only pair I connect with," posted one user.

"When???" shared another.

Other commenters were less enthused, stating that the Jordan 4 RM had "60% discount vibes."

That type of comment is to be expected for a shoe existing in the shadows of the Nike SB. It is a ridiculously good-looking shoe, I can't even front.

But if you are a Jordan RM stan, stand proud in your decision. After all, the Jordan 4 RM debuted just this summer, so it's undoubtedly still working out some of the kinks that come along with growing a staunch following.

In any case, though, it does seem like this Kill Bill-coded Jordan 4 RM is a step in the right direction.

Tayler Adigun
WriterTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
