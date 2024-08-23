Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's SB-Level Jordan 4 Sneaker Just Got Cleaner (Sparkly, Too)

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Christmas came early with the Air Jordan 4 RM sneaker and its latest colorway, which is quite literally a wearable winter wonderland.

That's right. The long-awaited and highly-debated Jordan 4 RM sneaker finally dropped, but Nike has plenty more colorways lined up for the new model, including this "White Metallic Silver" version.

The new Jordan 4 RM colorway recently surfaced on the sneaker 'net as perhaps the cleanest (and sparkliest) iteration yet. Let's dive into this icy shoe real quick.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Jordan 4 RM's forecast calls for a blanket of snowy white leather and 100% chance of glitter showers around the lower half of the model.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Finally, the low-rise Jordan 4 sneaker finishes with an icy, see-through sole. It's like having your own personal Jordan-branded ice rink under your foot all the time.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

With such a winter-worthy colorway, it makes sense that the pairs are expected during the Holiday 2024 season. But again, maybe if we're good boys and girls, we'll be in for an early holiday gift (spoiler: the gift is the Jordan 4 RMs dropping sooner rather than later).

Nike has lots in-store for its Jordan 4 RM sneaker, a retooled Jordan 4 that looks awfully similar to the Air Flight 89 and a classic beefy skate shoe.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Already, Nike has launched three Jordan 4 RM sneakers. But several more colorways await for this awe-inspiring model, including the shimmery winter treat pictured above.

Shop Air Jordan 4 RM

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

AdidasTaekwondo W Black/White/Gum
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
RassvetSunrise Shirt Woven Print
$230.00
Available in:
SMLXL
Acne StudiosFringe Wool Scarf Cotton Candy Pink
$155.00
Available in:
One size
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • It's Time for the Chunk-rific Jordan 4 "Skate Sneaker" (Finally)
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Skate-Worthy Jordan 4 Sneakers Look Very Pretty in Pink
    • Sneakers
  • The Jordan 4 "Skate Shoes" Can't Stop Looking Good
    • Sneakers
  • With a Second Great "Bike Air" Jordan, Nigel Sylvester Does It Again
    • Sneakers
  • The Skate-y Jordan 4s Could Be Nike's Next Big Sneaker
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Trusty Dad Shoe Has New Beautifully Rugged Energy
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's SB-Level Jordan 4 Sneaker Just Got Cleaner (Sparkly, Too)
    • Sneakers
  • Ella Emhoff’s DNC Fashion Was White House-Worthy
    • Style
  • Ice Studios' First New Balance Sneaker Is an Ice-Cold Must Already
    • Sneakers
  • Vive Nike! The Swoosh Takes Gold at the Paris Games
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Stephane Ashpool and Corona Just Threw Paris' Hottest Parties
    • Lifestyle
    • sponsored
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now