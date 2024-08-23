Nike's SB-Level Jordan 4 Sneaker Just Got Cleaner (Sparkly, Too)

Christmas came early with the Air Jordan 4 RM sneaker and its latest colorway, which is quite literally a wearable winter wonderland.

That's right. The long-awaited and highly-debated Jordan 4 RM sneaker finally dropped, but Nike has plenty more colorways lined up for the new model, including this "White Metallic Silver" version.

The new Jordan 4 RM colorway recently surfaced on the sneaker 'net as perhaps the cleanest (and sparkliest) iteration yet. Let's dive into this icy shoe real quick.

The Jordan 4 RM's forecast calls for a blanket of snowy white leather and 100% chance of glitter showers around the lower half of the model.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Finally, the low-rise Jordan 4 sneaker finishes with an icy, see-through sole. It's like having your own personal Jordan-branded ice rink under your foot all the time.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

With such a winter-worthy colorway, it makes sense that the pairs are expected during the Holiday 2024 season. But again, maybe if we're good boys and girls, we'll be in for an early holiday gift (spoiler: the gift is the Jordan 4 RMs dropping sooner rather than later).

Nike has lots in-store for its Jordan 4 RM sneaker, a retooled Jordan 4 that looks awfully similar to the Air Flight 89 and a classic beefy skate shoe.

Already, Nike has launched three Jordan 4 RM sneakers. But several more colorways await for this awe-inspiring model, including the shimmery winter treat pictured above.