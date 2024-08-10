Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
It's Time for the Chunk-rific Jordan 4 "Skate Sneaker" (Finally)

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The highly-anticipated Air Jordan 4 RM sneaker is ready to share its skate-level chunkiness (and plethora of colorways) with the world. That's right, the RM era — whether it means remixed, restomod, remastered, or "rad, man" — is finally here.

In March, Nigel Sylvester gave the Air Jordan 4 RM a classic BMX welcome, offering a taste of the remixed Jordan 4 sneaker in a "Black/Light Bone" colorway similar to the iconic "Fear" scheme.

At the time, many assumed the chunky-looking sneaker on Sylvster's feet was a part of his now coveted 2024 Jordan collaboration. Technically, the model played a leading role in the "Bike Air" delivery, celebrating where Sylvester first found his passion for bike riding.

However, the "Light Bone" colorway that Sylvester debuted would be part of a ginormous in-line offering of the skate-worthy Jordan 4 sneakers.

First, a little refresher on this conversation-starting build. The Jordan 4 RM shoe completely reimagines traditional Jordan 4 details like the wings and eyestays, resulting in a singular sturdy cage and overall extra cushy setup (Max Air included).

The new sneaker also packs plenty of plush textures like genuine leather and smooth suede, all blown up and ultimately resembling early 2000s skate shoes.

In addition to its sesh-worthy construction, the Jordan 4 RM sneakers has received admittedly stunning colorways, including "Light Legend Brown," "Black Cat," and a diet Sylvester "Oxidized Green."

Did I mention it's also coming in pink? Cute!

From the looks of it, the colorway that started it all, the "Black/Light Bone," will be up for grabs first. As we speak, the Jordan 4 RM sneaker is loaded on Nike's website as a "coming soon" release for August (pssst, a couple of retailers have them listed for August 21).

The wonderfully beefy Jordan 4 RM sneakers will retail for $150 — that's if you can get your hands on them before they sell out and hit the aftermarket.

After all, it is one of the most highly-discussed sneakers of the year! A swift sellout is expected.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
