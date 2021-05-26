The New Nike Zoom MMW 4 Is Poised to Set the Summer on Fire

Brand: Nike x Matthew M. Williams

Model: Zoom MMW 4 “Triple Black” and “Rust Factor”

Release Date: May 27

Price: $450

Buy: Nike and select retailers such as Voo Store and END.

What We’re Saying: Matthew M. Williams’ budding partnership with Nike sees the Givenchy and 1017 ALYX 9SM designer unveil two new colorways of his hyper-futuristic Zoom MWW 4 sneaker.

The sneaker was previously released in a beige, silver, and black launch colorway. The two new colorways are “Triple Black” and “Rust Factor.” Both go well with the design, which is strongly reminiscent of robotics and futuristic mechanical engineering.

Following a release in Europe, the new Zoom MMW 4 iterations are slated to arrive stateside on May 27 alongside a range of cutting-edge apparel, which you can peep here.

