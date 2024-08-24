Nike's Thunder-Themed Jordan 4 Sneaker Is the Perfect Storm

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

All 2024, Nike has gone hard on the Air Jordan 4 sneaker, from reimagined classics to skate-worthy departures from the OG design. Even general release colorways have been pretty solid, thunderous schemes included.

The Air Jordan 4 "White Thunder" sneaker revives an early 2000s colorblocking design, giving it a fresh coat of fashion's timeless color pairing: black and white.

Smooth black nubuck leather blankets the upper, while white accents — mainly the Jumpman logo, eyelets, and the signature cage underlay — are sprinkled throughout the sneaker. At the same time, the Air-stocked sole gets a splash of both colors, bringing the "White Thunder" vibes together.

After months of anticipation (and leakers previewing the clean pair), the Air Jordan 4 "White Thunder" finally rolls in. Get it? 'Cause thunder rolls?

Anywho. With sizes for the whole family, Nike's Air Jordan 4 "White Thunder" sneaker is scheduled to finally release on August 24 on Nike's SNKRS app. The price tag for the adults? A smooth $215.

The Jordan 4's crazy-busy year doesn't stop here, either. We're still patiently awaiting the arrival of A Ma Maniére's luxe Jordan 4 sneaker and those Jordan 4 RM "skate shoes" (and its many colorways), both anticipated to drop during the fall season.

In the meantime, the "White Thunder" is here to remind us that nothing beats a classic.

