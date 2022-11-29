Pharrell & Moncler’s Latex Puffer Fits Like a (Rubber) Glove

Pharrell Williams bounces into Moncler’s 70th birthday celebration with a rubber edition of the brand’s popular Maya coat.

Moncler is on a celebratory run for its platinum anniversary. The brand has teamed up with seven designers to recreate the Moncler Maya puffer jacket, one of its most recognizable designs. The commemorative collaboration series, dubbed the Maya 70, kicked off in October with Palm Angels and concluded this month with Pharrell.

As an homage to the brand’s legacy, Moncler enlisted Pharrell to co-create the last of seven reimaginings of its classic Maya jacket. The music and fashion icon added a new dimension to the signature puffer jacket by revamping it in black rubber, an unorthodox choice in material.

Printed with a tonal monogram, Pharrell’s design is a subtle standout from its counterparts, many of which resemble wearable art. Preceding renditions of the Maya 70 by Pierpaolo Piccioli and Palm Angels play with shape, reflection, and electricity to embrace novelty, while Pharrell’s design looked to the fabric itself.

Moncler 1 / 2

Pharrell was involved in multiple creative aspects of this special edition project, including the visual shoot. Hand selecting the talent, he chose Tobe Nwigwe — the only person who can “rock a rubber jacket and make it look even better,” per Pharrell — to model his version of the Maya. Pharrell’s take on the jacket and inclusion of fellow artist Nwigwe bridge the creative landscapes of music and design.

Moncler

Released on November 26th, Pharrell’s design joins Moncler’s six other Maya 70 installments by Palm Angels, Rick Owens, Thome Browne, Giambattista Valli, Hiroshi Fujiwara's FRGMT, and Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Rubber might not be your first or even fifth choice of material but let’s be real: it’s eye-catching, durable, waterproof, and stain proof. We’re sold.