Did Pharrell Just Tease a Louis Vuitton x Apple Collab?

Looks like Louis Vuitton and Apple might have a collaboration brewing. On Friday, Pharrell posted a clip of what appears to be a co-branded product to his @skateboard Instagram account, a profile dedicated to his work as Louis Vuitton's creative director.

What exactly the product is, however, isn't entirely clear. A low-fi video reveals what looks like a silver, circular case, the Apple logo embossed on one side and LV's insignia on the other.

Predictably, the post's comments section is alight with speculation. "Louis AirTag?" one Instagram user speculated. "I hope it’s an Apple Watch collab," another wrote.

The mystery deepens: the clip of the potential collaboration is part of a slideshow that also includes a grainy image of outer space (an arrow identifies the pinprick-sized dot that is earth) and a framed portrait of astronomer Carl Sagan.

Pharrell followed the slideshow up with two subsequent @skateboard posts. The first appears to be a sneak-peek at Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2025 menswear show invitation, which bears the slogan le monde est à vous, or "the world is yours." The SS25 collection will debut in Paris on June 18.

The second reveals a series of denim shirts printed with the aforementioned phrase. "SS25 staff uniform," the caption reads, foreshadowing what the Louis Vuitton team will be wearing on show day.

With our without an Apple team-up, it's clear that Pharrell has a lot in store for Louis Vuitton's upcoming show. That said, we certainly won't turn down some fashion-ified tech.