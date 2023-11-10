Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Moschino's Creative Director Davide Renne Has Died

in CultureWords By Tayler Willson

Moschino’s creative director, Davide Renne, has passed away aged 46.

The former Gucci designer, who only took up the role at Moschino at the beginning of November, died from a “sudden illness” on November 10, according to a statement from Aeffe, the brand’s parent company.

Renne joined Moschino from Gucci on November 1, succeeding Jeremy Scott who had been at the helm for the previous decade.

“There are no words to describe the pain we are experiencing at this dramatic time,” read a statement from Massimo Ferretti, the chairman of Aeffe.

“Even though he was only with us for a very short time, Davide was able to immediately make himself loved and respected.”

Renne’s nearly two-decade tenure with Gucci culminated in his appointment as Head of Womenswear Design in the mid 2010s, where he, working alongside Alessandro Michele, transformed the Italian label.

This success saw his name touted for major roles at a plethora of fashion houses, before he was announced as the new creative director of Moschino earlier this year.

“Today we are left with the responsibility of carrying on what his imagination and creativity had only envisioned,” the statement continued. “Our deepest sympathies go to his family and friends.”

We Recommend
  • Winter bucket hats
    These Bucket Hats Have Evolved for Fall & Winter
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Hey Dad, Can I Borrow Your Jorts This Summer?
    • Style
  • Model wearing Prada iris Mohair hat in color purple
    31 Italian Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Desk Accessories To Elevate Your Work Space
    • Selects
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Short Sleeve Shirts Are Summer Essentials, And These Are Our Favorites
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Let Harrison Ford's workwear ensemble be a lesson.
    Let Harrison Ford Inadvertently Show You How To Wear Workwear
    • Style
  • Oakley's MUZM Mars X-Metal Leather, the label's most disruptive sunglasses, are back after an almost 30-year hiatus.
    Oakley’s Most Disruptive Sunglasses Are Back
    • Style
  • A$AP Rocky is stylish as he steps out from an evening meeting at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.
    A$AP Rocky Is The New Racing Gear 'Fit God
    • Style
  • HOKA & Satisfy are teaming up for a collaborative take on the Clifton LS.
    Satisfy Made HOKAs Too Good To Run In
    • Sneakers
  • Davide Renne, Moschino's creative director, has died.
    Moschino's Creative Director Davide Renne Has Died
    • Culture
  • Imagery of UNIQLO & Engineered Garments' Fall/Winter 2023 clothing collaboration
    UNIQLO & Engineered Garments Reunite to Perfect Affordable Outerwear
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023