Moschino's Creative Director Davide Renne Has Died

Moschino’s creative director, Davide Renne, has passed away aged 46.

The former Gucci designer, who only took up the role at Moschino at the beginning of November, died from a “sudden illness” on November 10, according to a statement from Aeffe, the brand’s parent company.

Renne joined Moschino from Gucci on November 1, succeeding Jeremy Scott who had been at the helm for the previous decade.

“There are no words to describe the pain we are experiencing at this dramatic time,” read a statement from Massimo Ferretti, the chairman of Aeffe.

“Even though he was only with us for a very short time, Davide was able to immediately make himself loved and respected.”

Renne’s nearly two-decade tenure with Gucci culminated in his appointment as Head of Womenswear Design in the mid 2010s, where he, working alongside Alessandro Michele, transformed the Italian label.

This success saw his name touted for major roles at a plethora of fashion houses, before he was announced as the new creative director of Moschino earlier this year.

“Today we are left with the responsibility of carrying on what his imagination and creativity had only envisioned,” the statement continued. “Our deepest sympathies go to his family and friends.”