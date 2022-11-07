Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Gassan's MR-G G-SHOCK is Worthy of a Swordsman

Written by Sam Cole in Watches
G-SHOCK
1 / 3

If you're in the market for a new watch, one sales pitch you've probably never heard is that a timepiece is worthy of a swordsmith. While I can't claim to know many, if any, people well versed in swords craft, Casio's G-SHOCK, or more specifically, MR-G, can.

As part of its ongoing 40th-anniversary celebrations, G-SHOCK has enlisted the help of Japan's leading swordsmith, Gassan, to deliver one of the most intricate, premium MR-G watches within the brand arsenal.

Those deep in the G-SHOCK trenches will be familiar with its several divisions. Each has been tailored to fulfill an alternate point of entry to the brand while expanding its offering to suit the needs are various environments. Over the last forty years, this has come to include Baby G, MR-G, and Master of G, to name a few.

MR-G describes the brand's premium offering. These are the shock-resistant powerhouses that'll set you back a fair few pennies, and rightly so; these aren't your standard run-of-the-mill watches; they're big impact and big style.

Serving the next stage of celebrations, Gassan has stepped into the world of G to craft a timepiece worthy of any swordsmith. Constructed from Titanium, this version of the MRG-B2000GA-1ADR features a band personally marked by swordsmith Sadanobu Gassan with a yasuri-me (file mark) pattern and carved with his signature.

The watch is extremely detailed, with pattern work appearing across the face, further elevating the pairing of gunmetal and gold. More than just aesthetic flair, the watch features all of the bells and whistles you'd expect from a G-SHOCK, such as ough Solar, Bluetooth smartphone linking, and time adjustment using Radio Controlled MultiBand 6 technology.

If you're keen on one for yourself, you'd best act fast – the extremely limited-edition timepiece is available online now, and units are selling fast.

