Nike’s Sleek Skate Shoe Is Literally a Silver Bullet

Nike
Good news for fans of fusion shoes: Nike SB's growing lineage of hybrid sneakers is expanding. 

Nike SB’s Ishod Supreme sneaker, named after pro skater Ishod Wair, is a classic skate sneaker boosted up with air units, though its  Air Max nods don't end there.

The Ishod Supreme's new "Silver Bullet" colorway borrows from the Air Max 97's iconic chrome and red color combo. The legendary colorway has inspired many a Nike sneaker in its time, including an ultra-pumped-up Silver Bullet Air Max 97 Vapormax and the crispy thin Air Max 97 G golf shoe. Fore!

Nike SB’s Ishod Supreme “Silver Bullet” sneaker, available on Nike's website for $110, is less of a mashup than some of the other hybrid Nike SB sneakers like the recent Nike SB Jordan 4 and the Air Force 1 SK8 but the crossover influence is clearly still there.

In fact, the Air Max fam has been heavy on Nike SB's mood board lately. In March, sneaker leakers revealed first looks of a Nike SB x Air Max 95 sneaker that, at first glance, looks like a standard Air Max 95. But unlike the OG, the Nike SB Air Max 95 has a thicker outsole and grippier groove patterns.

No official release date has been given for the thrash-ready Air Max 95, but a 2025 drop would be the perfect way to commemorate 30 years of the Air Max 95 while tying in with contemporary demand for mix ‘n match footwear

In the meantime, though, the Air Max 97-ified Ishod Supreme  has stolen some of the 95's shine in the form of a slim skate shoe.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
