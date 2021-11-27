Celebrate Hayao Miyazaki's Unretirement With PORTER's 'Totoro' Bags

Brand: PORTER x Studio Ghibli

Model: My Neighbor Totoro two-way bags, backpacks, totes, pouches, and wallets

Release Date: December 10

Price: ¥18,150 - ¥47,300

Buy: PORTER's website, stores, and select stockists like Dover Street Market Ginza

Editor's Notes: Hayao Miyazaki has come back, all is well with the world. The Studio Ghibli founder is apparently unretiring once again — by sheer coincidence, PORTER is releasing a selection of bags and accessories that honor My Neighbor Totoro, Ghibli's seminal 1993 animated film.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Like I said, the timing of this Totoro collab is pure coincidence, rather than a tie-in to Miyazaki's unretirement or the ongoing Ghiblifest in America. Still, it's pretty fortuitous.

Miyazaki has been pretty off-and-on with his retirement status, first announcing it in 2013, then coming back to help on How Do You Live? in 2016 before going on another hiatus.

The 80-year-old is apparently back for good now, though.

Meanwhile, venerable Japanese bag brand PORTER is prepping the aforementioned Totoro-themed items, which range from convertible backpacks to strappy wallets.

Other 1 / 13

They cap a banner year of PORTER collabs, including special KAWS, Buzz Ricksons, G-SHOCK, and JJJJOUND drops.

But the Totoro pieces may be PORTER's best of the year, reimagining the markings on the eponymous critter's fuzzy belly as teddy fleece pockets and panels atop its signature nylon carryalls, some of which can be removed and utilized as standalone pouches.

Inside, the reference is made extra clear by a thematic print of Totoro's forest home, matching the bags' olive-toned nylon exteriors.

All of the cute bags as useful as anything that PORTER's ever done before, ensuring they'll enjoy the same longevity as any of Miyazaki's best films.