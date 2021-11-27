Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Celebrate Hayao Miyazaki's Unretirement With PORTER's 'Totoro' Bags

Written by Jake Silbert in Style

Brand: PORTER x Studio Ghibli

Model: My Neighbor Totoro two-way bags, backpacks, totes, pouches, and wallets

Release Date: December 10

Price: ¥18,150 - ¥47,300

Buy: PORTER's website, stores, and select stockists like Dover Street Market Ginza

Editor's Notes: Hayao Miyazaki has come back, all is well with the world. The Studio Ghibli founder is apparently unretiring once again — by sheer coincidence, PORTER is releasing a selection of bags and accessories that honor My Neighbor Totoro, Ghibli's seminal 1993 animated film.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Like I said, the timing of this Totoro collab is pure coincidence, rather than a tie-in to Miyazaki's unretirement or the ongoing Ghiblifest in America. Still, it's pretty fortuitous.

Miyazaki has been pretty off-and-on with his retirement status, first announcing it in 2013, then coming back to help on How Do You Live? in 2016 before going on another hiatus.

The 80-year-old is apparently back for good now, though.

Meanwhile, venerable Japanese bag brand PORTER is prepping the aforementioned Totoro-themed items, which range from convertible backpacks to strappy wallets.

Other
1 / 13

They cap a banner year of PORTER collabs, including special KAWS, Buzz Ricksons, G-SHOCK, and JJJJOUND drops.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But the Totoro pieces may be PORTER's best of the year, reimagining the markings on the eponymous critter's fuzzy belly as teddy fleece pockets and panels atop its signature nylon carryalls, some of which can be removed and utilized as standalone pouches.

Inside, the reference is made extra clear by a thematic print of Totoro's forest home, matching the bags' olive-toned nylon exteriors.

All of the cute bags as useful as anything that PORTER's ever done before, ensuring they'll enjoy the same longevity as any of Miyazaki's best films.

Shop our latest arrivals

Sold out
Highsnobiety x SIGGGATEZERO Logo Water Bottle Silver
$35.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
The North FaceSherpa Nuptse Jacket Bleached Sand Kelp Tan
$335.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
And WanderWaterproof Satchel Black
$110.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • No More Breaking Sweats (Over What to Wear) in Summer
  • At 90 Years Old, This Japanese Bag Brand Is Still Perfecting Its Classics
  • Menswear Doing the Most with the Least — Carbon, That Is
  • Power Dressing Is Back — No 'Severing' Work from Personal Style
  • Menswear Is Gearing Up – Or Down, Rather – For Spring
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now