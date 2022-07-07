Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Namacheko's SS23 Footwear Is Panelled Perfection

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

Every now and then a brand enters the spotlight that really changes the game. Whether with a certain collection, a specific garment, or a unique outlook on the fashion industry, game-changing labels come few and far between.

For me, when Namacheko launched its debut collection back in 2017, they had an impact – on me at least.

Founded by siblings Dilan and Lezan Lurr, Namacheko is an Antwerp-based brand that draws on the Lurr’s Swedish and Kurdish heritage.

Inspired by both the natural and the unexpected, the duo – who were nominated for the Woolmark Prize 2020 – have become renowned for their ability to effortlessly root their collections with both historical and cultural reverence.

Now, fresh from presenting its Spring/Summer 2023 collection at last month’s Paris Fashion Week, Dilan Lurr has taken to Instagram to offer a close look at the footwear we can expect from the collection mid-way through next year.

Spoiler alert: it’s great.

First revealed at PFW alongside apparel, SS23 sneakers look to arrive partly deconstructed with various contrasting panels atop a mesh-like upper, all of which sits on an eye-catching oversized rubber foam midsole.

Brown, grey, white, and black colorways look to have been revealed thus far, with plenty more expected in the future.

On the whole, Namacheko’s SS23 presentation is more of the same – which is a good thing. Expert tailoring and relaxed knitwear meets elongated tops and draping overcoats, for a capsule that epitomizes the brand’s ethos.

While across the board this season’s fashion weeks largely flattered to deceive, Dillan and Lezan Lurr continued to deliver with Namacheko – even if it were under the radar.

Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
