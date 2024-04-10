It’s Always Outerwear Season for Namacheko

Presented through a series of stark black-and-white images, Namacheko's new spring/summer 2024 collection has arrived.

The Belgium-based brand, which is amongst our favorite under-the-radar luxury labels, is gearing up for the warmer months, however, its SS24 campaign doesn’t focus on your typical summer attire; instead, it’s all about outerwear.

The campaign consists of four looks, two of which feature full-length coats: one constructed of curvy-shaped panels of checkered fabric and another decorated with metal eyelets on the collar — a motif regularly used by the brand.

Joining these long overcoats, the remaining looks in the campaign include a high-necked anorak (also with metal eyelet ornamentation) and a jacket with contrast detailing along the pockets flaps and collar.

These aren't exactly spring/summer essentials but the fashion calendar is fundamentally broken, so why keep to it?

While the campaign's main focus is outerwear—and it is excellent outerwear—some other SS24 newness is also spotlighted: crinkled white skirts, black leather derbies covered in metal eyelets, and oversized shirting, for example.

Across all of these new items, familiar forms are reinvented through their experimental new details, and it’s done with a discernment that has made Namacheko such an exciting brand.