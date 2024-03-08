Suicoke Footwear Just Hits Different

If you’ve ever worn a pair of Suicoke shoes, you’ll certainly remember it. The Japanese brand’s multifaceted footwear isn't like other footwear. It's different.

That isn’t down to luck, though, but instead as a result of Suicoke’s never-ending exploration of texture and material, and experimenting how they feel on the foot when fused together in different footwear concoctions.

Nature and the elements provide an ongoing point of research and reference for Suicoke, no more so than in its latest Spring/Summer 2024 collection, which releases online March 8.

Inspired by the expansive landscapes that form Japan and its plethora of surrounding islands, SS24 comprises some Suicoke classics, as well as new styles like the BOMA mule and MOGI slide styles.

1 / 10 Suicoke / Will Goodan

Then there’s an updated take on a Suicoke the AKK sneaker, a Suicoke favorite that now features the RUN.2 outsole that was first introduced on other styles last season.

SS24 also continues the seasonal Vibram x Suicoke FiveFingers project.

This season sees the split-toed shoes arrive in striking, sports-inspired hues of green and orange across hemp and mesh fabrics, sat atop Vibram’s original MegaGrip outsole.

As I said, Suicoke does things a little differently to other footwear brands. But if you’ve ever worn a pair, you’ll already know that.