adidas Has Got All Of Your Spring Staples Covered

Adidas has enriched our everyday rotation with an array of beloved style staples, innovative performance gear, and timeless classics that have significantly impacted fashion and culture. From iconic sneakers to stylish apparel, a vast number of us find ourselves continually drawn to, or utterly obsessed with, adidas pieces, making them a weekly go-to in our fashion lineup.

Though I have no problem wearing my Sambas until they start falling apart, we need a refresh every so often. Since Spring is right around the corner, we have curated a healthy selection of the latest and greatest from the German brand to help with your wardrobe reset this season.

Whether you are searching for the perfect pair of Spring sneakers or simply need a solid pair of light pants, today we have got you covered. Check out our curation below.

Scroll to shop our favorite adidas clothing and sneakers.

adidas Samba OG W

The iconic 1950s indoor football sneaker is everywhere at the moment, and for good reason. The Samba is one of the most iconic and revered sneakers in the history of footwear. Adidas pulls from that history in the O.G. iteration of the sneaker, creating a beautifully elevated and retro-looking variation of the shoe.

The leather black upper and creamy white detailing look sleeker than ever on that famous gum sole. Yes, you can wear these with just about anything, but I'd love to see them under a nice summer suit.

adidas Adicolor Woven Firebird Track Top

We're of the opinion that just like every person should have a suit in their closet, they should have a track jacket in the midst of their wardrobe. You can wear the track jacket anywhere — styling it casually, channeling a little Run D.M.C., or styling it up in the same vein as Jerry Lorenzo's Fear of God.

If you are going to pick a track jacket, you might as well get one from the brand that made it cool. The Woven Firebird Track Top is composed of 100% recycled nylon plain weave and an all-purpose black colorway.

adidas Adicolor Woven Firebird Track Pants

These are a must-have if you want to complete the Woven Firebird Track Suite. On their own, you can expect these to be cozy, durable, made from recyclable materials, and stylistically versatile. It could be argued the 3-stripe pants are even more iconic than the track jacket, especially in the current fashion meta, where I have seen people style track pants with polos, sweaters, knit shirts, and everything in between. Essentially, this adidas staple will be doing a lot of legwork in your closet.

adidas Originals Utility 2.0 Tote

Whether you are hustling to reach your 2024 fitness resolutions, career goals in the office, or both, you need a bag capable of handling your gear as you get from points A to Z. With plenty of pockets for storage and the ability to covert into a crossbody, the adidas Originals Utility 2.0 Tote checks all of the boxes for your daily adventures. Luggage trolley strap? Yes. Additional secure pockets? No problem. Enough space for a 1L water bottle? Easy. 100% recycled polyester? Your safe.

adidas Adicolor Classics Beckenbauer Track Jacket

The adidas tracksuit was initially launched in 1967, dawning the name "The Beckenbauer" — a name taken from adidas-endorsed German soccer superstar Franz Beckenbauer. The Beckenbauer Tracksuit would go on to change sportswear, athleisure, and fashion forever. Today's modernized Beckenbauer is a modern classic that calls back to the history of the adidas track tracket.

adidas Adicolor Classics Sprinter Shorts

Shorter shorts are my preferred option for the warmer months, whether I am training for my beach body or ruining it on the beach somewhere in Malta with copious amounts of pasta. Made completely from recycled materials, these sprinter shorts are undoubtedly comfortable, lightweight, easygoing, and simple to style regardless of how you spend your summer months this season.

adidas 3-Stripes Skate Chino Pants

Chinos, with some extra added functionality, can't do you wrong. Here, adidas gives us a modern skating staple capable of holding up during even the most perilous of vert ramps while maintaining your style integrity. The embroidered detailing, trailing three stripes on each leg of the pants, and loose fit will make these your daily driver. Even if you prefer to do your boarding on Tony Hawk Pro Skater 2, these work well as the foundation for any outfit.

adidas Puffylette Samba Shoes

The absolute Puffylettes are absurd, and I love that. Incorporating "trompe-l'œil" illusions into the design of the sneaker, the upper of the puffed-up shoe boasts fake print designs inspired by adidas's classic Samba. As for the puffiness of the sneaker, think of it as a puffer jacket for your foot. The adidas model rocks a padded upper infused with PrimaLoft insulation, all comfortably sitting on top of a cushioned E.V.A. midsole and outsole. The Puffylette Samba is perfect if you want to separate yourself from the current Samba crowd.

adidas Rivalry High Scratchy

The ongoing Simpsons x adidas partnership keeps giving us gems. Though I am still eagerly waiting for adidas to bring Ned Flander's highly coveted Assasins sneakers into fruition and into my rotation (*wink, *wink), this Rivalry High will equally satisfy my Simpsons inner fan-boy.

A basketball sneaker with a rich history dating back to the 1980s, this Itchy & Scratchy edition comes in a cool gunmetal grey and cream-white colorway with the Simpson's cat himself embroidered on the upper exterior. After coping with these, you might as well grab a pair of the Itchy Rivalry Lows for that person who is just as obsessed with the Simpsons as you.



