adidas' KoRn-ified Nu Metal Sneaker Actually Bangs

When KoRn, arguably the greatest nu metal band ever, teamed up with adidas Originals late last year to celebrate its thirtieth anniversary, I was convinced that no pairing would ever surprise me more.

The collaboration, which sold out virtually instantaneously following its eventual release in October 2023, comprised a collection of stellar co-branded apparel and, the capsule's piste de la resistance: a KoRn-ified Campus 00s sneaker.

Now back for a second bite of the burgeoning nu metal cherry, KoRn and adidas return for Spring/Summer 2024 with a capsule even more impressive than its first. Seriously.

Continuing to celebrate and advance its mutual cultural impact, KoRn and adidas are dropping two custom takes on the latter’s Campus 2 silhouette.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The chunky Campus 2, which is essentially a swole version of the classic Campus 00s, features a furry suede upper and hidden KoRn details, while a KoRn webstore exclusive modified silhouette adorns bright green accents.

adidas Originals

Both colorways draw on the aesthetic codes of the plethora of sought-after vintage KoRn t-shirts produced following the release of the band’s Follow the Leader in 1998.

The sneakers, which land online May 15, come equipped with graphic insoles, a set of chunky laces, a guitar pick keychain, and a co-branded tour-style box.

Sure. I’ve seen some truly bizarre fashion collaborations in my time, let me tell you. Yet Korn and adidas Originals is perhaps one of the most perplexing.

That said, what’s even more baffling to me is that the resulting sneakers are actually pretty great and, well, that nu metal is now something it’s never been before: fashionable.