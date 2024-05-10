Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas' KoRn-ified Nu Metal Sneaker Actually Bangs

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

When KoRn, arguably the greatest nu metal band ever, teamed up with adidas Originals late last year to celebrate its thirtieth anniversary, I was convinced that no pairing would ever surprise me more.

The collaboration, which sold out virtually instantaneously following its eventual release in October 2023, comprised a collection of stellar co-branded apparel and, the capsule's piste de la resistance: a KoRn-ified Campus 00s sneaker.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Now back for a second bite of the burgeoning nu metal cherry, KoRn and adidas return for Spring/Summer 2024 with a capsule even more impressive than its first. Seriously.

Continuing to celebrate and advance its mutual cultural impact, KoRn and adidas are dropping two custom takes on the latter’s Campus 2 silhouette.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The chunky Campus 2, which is essentially a swole version of the classic Campus 00s, features a furry suede upper and hidden KoRn details, while a KoRn webstore exclusive modified silhouette adorns bright green accents.

Both colorways draw on the aesthetic codes of the plethora of sought-after vintage KoRn t-shirts produced following the release of the band’s Follow the Leader in 1998.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The sneakers, which land online May 15, come equipped with graphic insoles, a set of chunky laces, a guitar pick keychain, and a co-branded tour-style box.

Sure. I’ve seen some truly bizarre fashion collaborations in my time, let me tell you. Yet Korn and adidas Originals is perhaps one of the most perplexing.

That said, what’s even more baffling to me is that the resulting sneakers are actually pretty great and, well, that nu metal is now something it’s never been before: fashionable.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Multiple colors
On x Post Archive Faction (PAF)Cloudmonster 2 PAF Moondust/Chalk
$260.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Awake NYLogo Hat Green
$50.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Carhartt WIPRainer Shirt Jacket Off-White/Rinsed
$165.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Where There’s Smoke, There’s adidas' Ultra-Stylish Post-Samba Sneaker
  • Once adidas' Most Ubiquitous Sneaker, the Superstar Is Reborn as Its Most Luxurious
  • adidas' Next Big (& Flat) Sneaker May Already Be Here
  • adidas Y-3's Latest Super-Minimalist Sneaker Is Actually From Its Past
  • Three Scaly Kith x adidas Chunksters Slither Under the Kithmas Tree
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now