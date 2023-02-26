Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
GORE-TEX Chuck Taylors by nanamica? Sure, Why Not

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

nanamica and Converse have found their way to each other, announcing a Chuck Taylor collaboration (it's a first-time linkup for the two).

Priced at 22,000 yen (approx. $161), nanamica's Chuck Taylors ditches the traditional constructions in favor of recycled cotton and rubber for the upper and outsole, respectively.

Like the Japanese label's PUMA collab, the nanamica x Converse sneakers, too, arrive with a waterproof GORE-TEX lining, further reinforced by a branded tab on the heel.

The shoe's gusseted tongue combines with the high-tech lining for a Dragon Ball Z-level fusion of enhanced breathability and waterproof capabilities.

While Converse incorporated the advanced material in a few stateside styles, GORE-TEX is frequently utilized in Converse Japan's offerings, especially those hailing from the Addict line.

Nanamica
Technical design aside, the nanamica x Converse All-Stars are really quite simple on the surface, much like the Japanese brand's beloved techwear and other apparel.

nanamica's famed deep navy shade blankets the upper, including laces and iconic All-Star patch, for a cohesive look. With dual branding on the insole to top it all off, the collaborative shoe manifests as a clean, understated spin to the already-simple Chucks.

What can I say? Minimalism wins again.

To the nanamica fans, Converse enthusiasts, and the lovers of subtle flex sneakers in between, nanamica's Converse Chuck Taylors land on March 17 on nanamica's webstore and physical stores as well as the Converse's website and select stores.

The release is a couple of weeks out, but it's perfect timing for those prepping their spring rotations.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
