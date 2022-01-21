Fiorucci Just Created Napapijri's Loudest Ever Northfarer

It's never too early to get your festival season picks in check, and with a helping hand from Fiorucci, Napapijri's Northfarer Anorak may just be top draw.

British festival season's checklist of apparel and accessories goes as such – bucket hat, crossbody bag, a pair of boots, Nike Air Max or Air Force beaters, and an anorak or waterproof of your choosing.

Some opt for the packability and practicality of an Arc'teryx or Patagonia GORE-TEX shell, but there's no beating a classic pullover, and one that makes a statement? Even better.

When it comes to anoraks, it's pretty hard to beat out Napapijri. The Italian premium casual-wear brand, which falls from the VF Corp family tree alongside fellow outerwear favorites, The North Face, has mastered the art of the pullover.

Throughout its long history, it's made a name for itself with minimalist, practical, and reliable outerwear. For 2022, the brand is ushering in its latest member of the family, the Northfarer, with a series of collaborations, beginning with Fiorucci's unmissable collection.

To describe the pieces in one word – logomania. The collection, which includes t-shirts, tracksuits, hats, jackets, and more, gets straight to the point with heavy logo applications and extremely bold spellouts.

A palette of blue, pink, and orange is applied across the full range, drawing particular attention to the matching logo-dense Northfarer Anorak and shorts sets. If you like your anoraks with a little (lots of) flair, you've found your perfect match.

Napapijri x Fiorucci will be available to shop online and in-store at the Napa Milan flagship and Fiorucci London flagship from January 27.