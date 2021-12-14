There's a New Napapijri on the Block – Say Hello to the Northfarer

What exactly does Napapijri's ultimate anorak experience entail? For starters, the launch of its latest interpretation of the classic outerwear piece with the Northfarer.

Napapijri and anoraks are synonymous. You've likely seen a Norwegian flag-clad Rainforest or Skidoo jacket in a rainbow of colorways while on your adventures; you may even own one (or two).

The Italian premium casual-wear brand, which falls from the VF Corp family tree alongside The North Face, Vans, Supreme, and Dickies, has been delivering performance outerwear for extreme conditions since 1990.

Throughout the 2000s (including its acquisition by the VF Corporation in 2004), Napapijri has been steadily climbing the ranks, becoming one of the leading brands in premium outerwear.

Thanks to its instantly recognizable products – such as the flagship Skidoo – proving their merit in the conditions they were intended for and offering a strong aesthetic, it has maintained a contemporary relevance.

In what it calls the ultimate anorak experience, Napapijri will be launching its latest interpretation of the anorak with the Northfarer.

Over five months, the brand will be launching a series of five drops and five ways of interpreting the silhouette that shaped the brand. The first two releases to kick off the series is two colorways of the Northfarer – "Black" and "Mont Blanc."

Additional drops throughout the year will include collaborations with Fiorucci and Moreno Ferrari.

All drops across the five-month period will drop exclusively at Napapijri, Orefici11, Milan, and at selected retailers.