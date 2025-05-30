A NASA-Approved Watch, Space-Ready & Summer-Proof
UNIMATIC and Massena Lab’s latest collaboration, the Modello Quattro UT4-SPT “NASA Artemis II,” is a rugged 40mm tool watch with a NASA-signed dial and a burnt-orange Cerakote case inspired by the Artemis II lunar mission.
It’s the duo’s second NASA-themed release this year, following March’s U1-SPG “NASA Artemis,” which vanished faster than a pair of Moon Boots.
“Out of this world” watches have been gaining steam, carving out a niche following the rise of the wildly successful OMEGA x Swatch and broader trends like meteorite dials, seen everywhere from Hermès and Rolex to ’60s space-race reissues by Girard-Perregaux and Christiaan van der Klaauw’s wrist-sized solar system.
But while most of those watches go big, flashy, loud, and meant to turn heads, the Massena Lab x Unimatic collab does the opposite.
It’s quiet. Muted. The industrial finish and utilitarian edge give it that low-key futurism Unimatic always nails. It’s the kind of watch a modern-day Buzz Aldrin might wear with Lemaire or Prada.
The UT4-SPT runs on a Seiko VH31A quartz movement and is water-resistant to 300m, meaning if your summer is more beach than launchpad, you’re good.
The orange nylon strap nods to James Bond Connery-era NATO watches but feels right with swim shorts or wide-leg linen.
And that color? It just works. Orange watches and summer go together. I don’t make the rules.
