Dripped In "Maple Syrup," New Balance's Luxe Dad Shoe Is a Sweet Treat

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Another day, another extremely nice New Balance 1500 sneaker. And the latest dad shoe is as delectable as maple syrup.

New Balance's new Made in England 1500 sneaker has rightfully earned the nickname "Maple Syrup." The shoe appropriately features premium buttery brown leather and mesh to match on its thick upper, which admittedly reminds us of the sweet condiment typically drizzled on pancakes or waffles.

Shop New Balance 1500 "Maple Syrup"
Aside from the foodie vibes, the New Balance shoe is also quite retro.

Yes, the New Balance 1500 sneaker was born in the late 1980s. But this vintage-style color scheme, which also includes yellowish-white shades atop its thick midsole, gives the classic NB shoe a serious old-new vibe.

It fits right in with the other old-school and old-school-looking runners having a moment in fashion.

We've seen the 1500 unleash its wild side and even its "Black Cat" side. Now, New Balance is now dishing out the Made in England 1500 "Maple Syrup" as a new luxurious treat for dad shoe lovers.

It's also not the only throwback New Balance sneaker to receive a handsome new look, either.

Earlier this year, New Balance revived the 992 shoe, a thick classic once loved by Steve Jobs, and granted it a handful of handsome colorways and collaborations with some of NB's most plugged-in partners.

Yes, Action Bronson is in on the elderly dad shoe action, though he has yet to take on the 1500. Here's hoping!

For now, if you have a sweet tooth for delicious dad shoes, the buttery New Balances are available at END for $250 per pair.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
