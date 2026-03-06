A GORE-TEX New Balance Dad Shoe So Good It's Basically a Trail Sneaker
New Balance ruggedized the 1906 sneaker so much that it's basically a trail sneaker now.
Honestly, the brand did the perfect amount of ruggedization to the techy dad sneaker, which now features GORE-TEX touches.
Basically, New Balance maintained the classic technical look but added some extra, well, tech, specifically an extremely popular material known for keeping things dry and breathable (cough, GORE-TEX, cough).
Moreover, the GORE-TEX New Balance now features quick laces, making the shoes easier to put on. But between the new shoelace system and GORE-TEX protection, the 1906 practically packs the same punch as a classic Salomon trail sneaker.
It looks quite good this way, too. We've seen the model in the nice beige-ish "Shipyard" colorway. But it's even cleaner (and dare I say, techier?) in all-black.
The black New Balance 1906 GORE-TEX sneaker is set to release on March 15 at atmos Tokyo. However, Lapstone and Hammer, along with other retailers, have them available early on their websites for $180.
