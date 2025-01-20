Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

A Product of Evolution: New Balance’s Teched-Out Dad Shoe Grew Scales

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

When we were first introduced to New Balance’s 1906 model back in 2022, the shoe was yet another old-school, chunky dad shoe reissued from the Boston-based brand's archives. However, in the years since, it has become so much more.

The 1906 has changed form to become a strange hybrid loafer, a deconstructed showpiece, or a techy outdoor shoe. And its latest evolution has just arrived: the New Balance 1906W.

Shop New Balance's 1906W Here
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Freshly uploaded to the New Balance website, the 1906W sees the shoe’s upper reimagined with a distinctly different look. Gone are the streamlined overlays found on the standard 1906R, replaced with synthetic, no-sew overlays in a webbed pattern.

New Balance
1 / 4

Offering a series of small, oval-shaped windows to the knitted mesh beneath it, this webbed pattern is not entirely new. Back in 2014, New Balance developed a military-grade running shoe, the New Balance 950v2, exclusively for the Department of Defense which debuted this patterned overlay.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

These reinforced straps, designed to make the shoe hard-wearing, were developed entirely for functional reasons, however, they inadvertently give the shoe a look akin to fish scales. Especially in a teal-colored gradient (as is the case in the 1906W’s debut colorway), there’s a definite aquatic quality to the sneaker’s new patterned overlays. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

So far, it’s been a lowkey debut for the newly unleashed 1906W, the shoe has been made available to shop with little fanfare: there’s been no campaign, no teasers of any upcoming collaborations, and no deep-dive into the shoe’s military inspiration from New Balance. 

However, with more colorways of the 1906W reportedly arriving soon, the shoe will surely start to get some marketing from New Balance (and, more likely than not, the collaborations will soon start rolling in). 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This scaly 1906 is a model to keep an eye on.

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • New Balance's Pistachio Dad Shoe Actually Goes Nuts
  • Stone Island Created New Balance’s Softest Sneaker Ever
  • The Most Comfortable Sneakers & Where to Buy Them
  • New Balance’s Beautiful “Porcelain” Dad Shoe Is England-Made Art
What To Read Next
  • Rier Knows Its Salomon Shoe Is Impractical (EXCLUSIVE)
  • These Ultra-Slick GORE-TEX Nikes Eat Rainy Days for Breakfast
  • Thom Browne Says His First Sneaker Collab Could Only Be "With ASICS, of Course" (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Vans Turned Its Calmest Shredder into a Crazy Thick Clog
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now