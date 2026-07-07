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Nike’s Retro Runner Proves Military Black Is Still the Strongest Move

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Running sneakers keep circling back to the 2000s, and the Nike P-6000 is leading the return. Haven’t you heard? Looking back is often the quickest way to move forward

The P-6000 doesn't reinvent the runner, it simply doubles down on everything that made the era so damn good. Pulling design cues from both the Nike Pegasus 25 and Pegasus 2006, it embraces layered panels and unapologetically techy detailing with zero interest in keeping things minimal or quiet.

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The beauty of the P-6000 is that it never feels confined to one lane. Equal parts running throwback and everyday staple, it's just as comfortable anchoring a relaxed denim fit as it is adding some personality to tailored trousers. A multipurpose shoe if there ever was one. 

The "Off Noir" colorway only sharpens that versatility, proving monochromatic tones don't have to mean boring. In fact, the blacked out effect only enhances an already striking sneaker.

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Of course, beneath all those Y2K-inspired overlays sits the comfort to match. A cushioned foam midsole keeps things light underfoot, while the breathable upper makes it an easy choice long after the temperature starts climbing.

In a world full of stripped-back sneakers, this one is a welcome reminder that sometimes more really is more.

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The P-6000 SE is available for $125 on Nike's website.

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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