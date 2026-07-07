Nike’s Flyest Slipper Sneaker Is a Laceless Gem

Nike’s Air Superfly is even better than the second time around. First, Nike reintroduced the 2001 running shoe in several stylish colorways, including a Dover Street Market spin. Then it became an even sleeker slip-on sneaker called the Air Superfly Moc. Now, enter the Air Superfly Slip Neo SP.

The Air Superfly Slip Neo is basically the Moc but with some small updates. Really, the biggest changes are that it now features a bright “Air” on the sidewall and more practical pull tab at the heel.

Compared to the previous Superflys, which featured more straightforward looks, the Slip Neo offers a slightly more playful, sportier design. The laceless sneakers are still quite minimalist but they have a little more oomph now.

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Nike has released several good-looking Air Superflys, laced-up and lace-free iterations included. The Superfly Moc has been especially luxe, featuring sumptuous suede and leather constructions plus quiet colorways.

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The Slip Neo pairs look good, but it doesn't take itself too seriously. It's having fun with the fashion side of things.

The Air Superfly Neo Slip SP sneakers are slated to release on Nike Philippines’ website on July 14 for around $102. It’ll land in two colorways, the “Black/Lime Blast” pictured above and a second two-tone “Orange Frost” option.

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