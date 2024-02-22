Sign up to never miss a drop
Miu Miu's Latest NB Is a Luxury Running Shoe

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

I’ll cut straight to the chase here: Miu Miu’s New Balance 530 SL sneaker collaboration bangs.

Where most brands over the last few years have collaborated with New Balance on its 990, 327, and 2002R silhouettes (to name only a few), Miu Miu has taken an alternate approach by tapping into an early nineties NB performance shoe in the 530.

I admit, New Balance’s 530 isn’t a sneaker for everyone. It’s streamline, minimalist, and certainly the antithesis of today’s super-hyped chunky dad shoes

With Miu Miu on board, though, New Balance’s 530 arrives with a 2024 contemporary update, which for Miu Miu means purposely deconstructed and proportions reinvented by way of an ultra-flat sole.

Miu Miu / Alessandro Furchino Capria

The sneaker’s name — the 530 SL — is drawn from the fact that it is also super light, which only adds to its charm.

Miu Miu has presented two takes on New Balance’s 530 for 2024: one in a distressed suede with a warm and earthy color palette, and the other in unprocessed suede and mesh in classic black and white.

Aesthetically, Miu Miu’s New Balance 530 SL is a far cry from its $1,700 crystalized sneaker, and much more reserved than the deconstructed 574 that came before that.

In truth, Miu Miu’s NB 530 SL is a sneaker for the minimalists out there. For those that appreciate the smaller, more intricate details of a contemporary footwear collaboration.

Image on Highsnobiety
