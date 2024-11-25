New Balance’s “Dunk” Skate Shoe Grows a Delicious Mushroom Exterior
New Balance Numeric’s latest skate shoe, a 480 made in collaboration with Michigan-based skate store Premier, is not just inspired by mushrooms — it is literally part mushroom.
The shoe features HyphaLite™ TC, a sustainable leather alternative crafted from the fruiting body of the mushroom (a part that is not suitable for the food supply).
Once developed into a biobased fabric, the mushroom material is added to the tongue and onto the New Balance branding of a mushroom-themed sneaker.
That’s the cycle of life, I guess.
Designed to look like a morel mushroom, overlaying panels of the cream-colored shoe — made from real leather, this time — are debossed with a textured pattern replicating a morel cap.
The squiggly patterned sneaker is set to arrive on November 23, launching on Premier and New Balance’s website for $130 along with a matching pair of Premier socks and a hoodie.
New Balance’s answer to the Nike Dunk, the 480, has only had a short two-year-long history as part of New Balance’s Numeric skateboarding division. However, it’s made quite the impact, thanks to both its tasteful colorways and solid reviews from skaters.
But one thing we haven’t seen from the 480 is many playful, more experimental iterations — its colorways and collaborations have, so far, remained pretty lowkey.
Here, together with Premier, the 480 is pushing the boat out a little. And its unconventional, textured look suits it well.