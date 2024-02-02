Sign up to never miss a drop
The New Balance Dunks Are Having a Beautiful Run

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

New Balance continues to up its skateboarding shoe efforts through its Numeric line, having introduced a deck-ready version of its 480. Fans are calling them the "New Balance Dunks."

The New Balance Numeric 480 sneaker almost instantly reminds you of Nike SB's Dunks, except with the New Balance "N" replacing the famous Swoosh.

The Numeric 480 maintains most of the New Balance 480's look, simply plumping up the basketball shoe with skate-worthy features like a thicker platform sole and extra fluff for the tongue.

Between the standard skateboarding shoe elements plus classic colorblocking, the New Balance Numeric 480 undoubtedly echoes the feels of the Nike Dunk. Regardless, New Balance Numeric's skate sneaker looks quite good all-around. And NB fans agree.

"They're cute, but it's giving DC/Dunks...let me get a pair," one X user wrote in response to the New Balance Numeric 480 "Juniper" colorway making rounds online. Another comment read, "These are hard ASF."

Debuted in 2023, New Balance Numeric's 480 had quite the introduction with Andrew Reynolds' chocolate brown pairs and even a strong debut "Navy White"' and "Rust" pack. I mean, even Dunkin' Donuts dished out its own Numeric 480.

I know Ben Affleck is a Nike man these days, but I can't help but wonder if Dunkin's biggest fan has the coffee chain's NB Dunks stashed away in his closet. The mystery remains.

The Numeric 480 "Juniper" came and naturally went in December 2023, but folks can't get enough of the pleasing green and beige combo. Can you blame them? The take is quite nice, as is the case with New Balance's other sneakers.

The Boston-based sneaker brand knows its way around the color wheel, and it shows in its rotation-ready colorways.

Following a launch just last year, the Numeric 480's run is just getting started, leaving a trail of beautiful skateboarding sneakers in its path.

