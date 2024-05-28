Sign up to never miss a drop
Stone Island Tech'd-up New Balance's Dad Shoe Classic Again

in Sneakers

When Stone Island first put its spin on New Balance's 574 sneaker at the start of 2023, it did not sit on shop shelves for long. In fact, the collab sold out in almost an instant.

Demand for Stone Island's spin on New Balance's classic shoe was incredibly high (it currently sits on the reselling platform StockX for over double its retail price), so it's only right that Stone Island and New Balance give the people what they want: a sequel.

Teased on May 24 through Stone Island's Instagram page, a second run of the SI x NB 574 shoe will arrive soon.

The images shared by Stone Island so far do a good job of obscuring the details of its next New Balance shoe, keeping us hungry for more information (like the release date).

However, Highsnobiety got a first look at all of the sneaker's collaborative teaser posters and Stone Island confirmed to Highsnobiety that the shoe is, specifically a New Balance 574 Legacy.

The colorway of Stone Island's latest collaborative New Balance 574 is reminiscent of its first release (and of the two brand's subsequent sneaker collaboration), a mix of military-inspired green and beige.

This time, the main portion of the shoe comes in olive green while beige ripstop paneling emerges at the toe and the heel.

Other details include a two-tone midsole split between grey and white, reflective details, and Stone Island's signature compass logo on the tongue (because, if you don't get the badge in, is it really a Stone Island sneaker?).

Official information on the release is expected to be announced by the end of May but the important news is this: Stone Island and New Balance have more retro runners up their sleeves.

And all this mere weeks after the announcement of Stone Island x Dior.

Don't sleep: third time's the badge.

