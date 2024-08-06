New Balance’s Classic Dad Shoe Goes For Gold

This is the New Balance 860v2’s biggest summer to date.

Between the delicious-looking colorways and big-name collaborations, the revived dad shoe has gone from a long-forgotten old running shoe to one that sells out at fashionable boutique stores.

Much of this transition happened during the summer of 2024 and the Boston-based brand's latest series of 860v2 colorways are only helping to reaffirm its newly-achieved stylish credentials.

The 860v2 has launched in a two-part pack dressed in silver and gold hues (fitting color combinations given the major international sports event currently being held).

Set against a chunky off-white-colored mesh, the metallic panels on the sneaker are a subtle piece of contrast for the duo of clean colorways. When you have a shoe with the retro-infused beauty of the 860v2, it doesn’t need complicated colorways.

The revamped take on a 2011 running shoe is available now at select sneaker stores (including Sevenstore and Packer) retailing for $140.

With the New Balance 860v2, we’re watching a story play out that we’ve seen with many of the sportswear giant’s models, like the 2002r and more recently the 1906, where New Balance revives one of its vintage models and makes it the sneaker of the moment.