The Best Is Yet To Come for New Balance’s Chunky Dad Shoe

The New Balance 1000 was only resurrected from the sportswear label’s sneaker archives in the past few months. And, as such, there aren’t many colorways on the market available to shop.

However, there are a ton of New Balance 1000 colorways that are primed and ready to be released. How do we know this? Well, a behind-the-scenes preview of the brand’s 2024 line-up revealed a host of new colorways to look forward to later this year.

And more colorways keep on springing up, like this black pair with gradient printed detailing.

Easily the most colorful pair of New Balance 1000s to drop so far (with the Joe Freshgoods collaboration coming a close second) the gradient-print paneling is reminiscent of a sunset ranging from deep purple to yellow and complimented by vibrant green detailing.

As soon as the New Balance 1000 was first revealed, the chunky model started getting compared to Nike’s line of Air Max sneakers. The woven eyelets, for example, are a setup most commonly seen on the Nike Air Max 95 sneaker and the wavy paneling on the upper is also reminiscent of an Air Max 95 (or, even the 97).

This colorway sees the New Balance 1000 look more Air Max-y than ever: gradient, sunset-inspired prints are kind of Nike Air Max’s thing (especially for its TN Plus Range). But that isn’t a criticism, two things can look similar and still be great.

These sneakers are currently available from New Balance China, however, there’s no word yet on when (or if) they will make it to Europe or America.

There's also no word yet on whether we're getting a version of this sunset colorway with purple suede, a combination that has recently surfaced online.

This new drop has arrived in New Balance’s Chinese store at the same time as the much-anticipated Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 1000 collaboration has been released.

Once again, New Balance is turning a retro dad shoe into the next “it sneaker” through high-profile collaborators and frankly excellent general release colorways. And, unless you're based in China, the best of the New Balance 1000 colorways is yet to come.