New Balance's Disco-Ready Dad Shoes Are Designed to Dance
To run in? Sure. For everyday wear, with jeans? Absolutely. As a dress shoe? For better or for worse, yes. But nightlife? “Why not, actually?” is what New Balance and Maryland-based sneaker chain DTLR must've thought when conceiving of their collaborative shoe.
Inspired by an after-sunset's sea of city lights, this New Balance “Night Moves” shoe is a half-740, half-530 mesh sneaker in black with shiny technicolor panelling throughout.
Glimmering in shades of blue, silver and green, these literally flashy sneakers are sure to glow in the dark (of a discotheque, to the beat of your step).
Their release, due December 1, is exclusive to DTLR stores, priced at $115. It's to commemorate the long-standing friendship between New Balance and the regional footwear retailer, with a design that puts the fun in funky.
It's also a far (and admittedly refreshing) cry from New Balance's other recent rollouts, which leaned more into the contemporary's fixation on timelessness, calm sophistication, and muted tones.
“Get you a girl that can do both,” they say. If that's referring to an air of elegance and a knack for partying, New Balance might just be that girl.
