New Balance's Disco-Ready Dad Shoes Are Designed to Dance

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Sneakers
To run in? Sure. For everyday wear, with jeans? Absolutely. As a dress shoe? For better or for worse, yes. But nightlife? “Why not, actually?” is what New Balance and Maryland-based sneaker chain DTLR must've thought when conceiving of their collaborative shoe.

Inspired by an after-sunset's sea of city lights, this New Balance “Night Moves” shoe is a half-740, half-530 mesh sneaker in black with shiny technicolor panelling throughout.

Glimmering in shades of blue, silver and green, these literally flashy sneakers are sure to glow in the dark (of a discotheque, to the beat of your step).

Their release, due December 1, is exclusive to DTLR stores, priced at $115. It's to commemorate the long-standing friendship between New Balance and the regional footwear retailer, with a design that puts the fun in funky.

It's also a far (and admittedly refreshing) cry from New Balance's other recent rollouts, which leaned more into the contemporary's fixation on timelessness, calm sophistication, and muted tones.

“Get you a girl that can do both,” they say. If that's referring to an air of elegance and a knack for partying, New Balance might just be that girl. 

Maximilian Migowski
Shopping EditorMax reports on industry trends for Highsnobiety's readers, an aficionado of all things music, fashion, and (pop) culture!
