Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Another Teddy Santis NB 990? Yes, Sir!

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

Since Teddy Santis’ arrival as New Balance’s MiUSA Creative Director, it’s been pretty much full steam ahead.

A cozy apparel collection aside, Santis’ tenure thus far has been centered mostly around reworks of NB’s trusty old 990, whether that be the v2, v3, or even the recent introduction of the room-dividing v6.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Nevertheless, the Aimé Leon Dore founder is continuing with what he knows best this season, after teasing an in-hand look at a green and purple pair of 990v3.

The first release since the 990v6’s unveiling late October, the 990v3 will be available via an online draw through Aimé Leon Dore that closes on December 22, 2022, with an estimated shipping date on January 13, 2023, for those lucky enough to get the holy W.

Aimé Leon Dore
1 / 3

The 990 — a staple in NB’s back catalog of excellent sneakers — has only really been rivaled in recent years by the emergence of the 550, another silhouette Santis has tinkered with, albeit before his arrival at the brand.

Under his ALD label, Santis has teamed up with NB on countless occasions over the past five years, the most recent of which saw them drop a neat apparel collection around the release of the hiking-inspired Rainer Boots.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Now, back under his NB guise, Santis looks to be sticking to what he knows best in the 990. And, to be frank, who are we to complain? Keep ‘em coming!

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Patta x Tommy HilfigerRugby Shirt Mid Grey Heather
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Carhartt WIPDouble Knee Pant Brown
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
New BalanceBB550SLB Rain Cloud
$155.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Joe Freshgoods Made a New Balance That Massages Your Foot
  • Stone Island's First-Ever New Balance Skate Shoe Is a Techy Beauty
  • Kith Serves up Clean New Balance Dad Shoes, Knicks-Style
  • New Balance's Insanely Icey Hoop Shoe Is Wildly Wearable
  • Action Bronson's Next New Balance Collab Is a Stylishly Rugged Dad Shoe
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now