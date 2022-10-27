Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
More Teddy Santis NB 990s? Coming Right Up

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers
New Balance
Brand: New Balance Made in USA

Model: 990v1, v2, and v3

Release Date: October 27

Price: $189.99, $194.99, and $199.99

Buy: Online at Highsnobiety Shop and New Balance.

Editor's Notes: You don’t need me to tell you, but Teddy Santis is making quite the impact at New Balance.

Since his arrival midway through last year, the creative director and founder of Aimé Leon Dore, has taken the sneaker label’s MADE in USA leg and elevated it ten-fold.

Anything the designer touches seems to turn to gold, whether under the ALD guise, a collaboration, or now a NB mainline product.

Following the success of season 1 – which included countless takes on the ever-popular 990 silhouette – Santis and NB MADE in USA return for Fall 2022 with a fresh array of sneakers, once again including the 990v1, 990v2, and 990v3.

New Balance
Showcased alongside an extensive (and expensive) array of apparel, footwear takes inspiration from an original color of the 576 in gray, navy, and tan, while later colorways are said to weave in “Juniper” and “Maple” as well as bolder, more striking looks.

NB’s Made in the USA Season 2 – which launches online globally on October 27 – is very much a continuation of Santis’ debut collection and, if that’s anything to go by, you’ll need to have your wits about you to get your hands on a pair.

New BalanceM990TO3 Grey
$250.00
“This collection is inspired by the beauty of nature and our favorite outdoor activities and gear,” said Mike Meloski, Senior Product Manager MADE in USA at New Balance. “The content illustrates the inspiration for the range and the craftsmanship that goes into the footwear and apparel.”

With the first Made in the USA Season 2 release still some weeks away at the time of writing, there are still other options for those who need to wet their NB lips, not least Santis’ latest ALD x NB concoction. Nom nom nom.

New BalanceM990TE3 Blue
$240.00
New BalanceM990TF3 Red
$240.00
New BalanceM990TG3 Grey
$240.00
New BalanceM2002RXA Magnet
$205.00
New BalanceM2002RXB Marblehead
$205.00
New BalanceWR993GL Grey
$240.00
New BalanceM990TD2 Grey
$230.00
New BalanceBB550PWA White
$155.00
New BalanceU9060MAC Sea Salt
$105.00
New BalanceU574BH2 Sea Salt
$105.00
New BalanceU9060MAC Sea Salt
$105.00
Tayler Willson
Tayler Willson
