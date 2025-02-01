New Balance's Next American-Made 990s Are Seriously Peachy Keen

Teddy Santis and New Balance may not have officially unveiled their spring Made in U.S.A. collection yet. But the recent leaks suggest we're in for some more good sneakers for the season, starting with these peach-toned New Balance 990v6s.

The latest New Balance 990v6 sneakers see peachy pink shades sweep across the textural upper, which features smooth suede, breathable mesh, and equally breezy-looking leather. The results? One delicious peach-flavored dad shoe coming right up!

The New Balance 990v6 may come in a new "Sunrise Rose" flavor, also called "Salmon" and "Peach." But the model is still the classic 990 at the core, down to the chunked-up cushioned sole exuding peak dadcore vibes.

Thinking pink is definitely the mood at New Balance right now. Just earlier this week, Joe Freshgoods revealed his forthcoming New Balance 992 "Aged Well" collaboration, a testament to the partnership's five years of creating meaningful and all-around great projects, including his very own boldly colored 990v6s.

New Balance is now ready to bless the streets with these "Sunrise Rose" 990s. Well, hopefully.

There's no release date just yet for the newest American-made New Balance 990v6s. But given its spring-worthy colors (and official NB snapshots), something tells me we might catch them very soon.