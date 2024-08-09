American-Made New Balance Shoes Are Still so Painfully Excellent

New Balance’s premium Made in USA line has been on a hot streak of late. That’s what happens when you get Teddy Santis, one of New Balance’s most hyped collaborators through his brand Aimé Leon Dore, to be the creative director of an in-house line.

Hot off on an SS24 collection that was arguably its best yet, and a hyper-exclusive drop created for the Paris Olympics, New Balance Made in USA has offered a sneak peek at what’s to come for FW24. And it doesn’t disappoint.

The fall/winter season promises to be a stacked one, taking a vast selection of models from the 99x range and decking them out in autumnal colors and high-end suede.

Front and center of the campaign photos is the New Balance 990v6, a relatively recent addition to the 990 family, which will be the first to be released from the upcoming season.

The sneaker is decked out in two neutral grey and white colorways (the direct opposite of Joe Freshgood’s 990v6 release from last week) and arrives on August 15.

Also rumored to be released on August 15 (it has not been uploaded on the New Balance website, yet) is the New Balance 993 in a Shadow Grey/Driftwood colorway: a delicious mix of brown chunky mesh contrasted by New Balance’s classic grey hue.

Elsewhere, more old-school New Balance models — the 990v4, 998, ​​993, and 997 — are mostly offered in minimal colorways. However, there are some exceptions, such as a 997 dressed in teal blue, beetroot red, and green. All of these new sneakers will be rolled out throughout the upcoming fall/winter season.

Between this New Balance Made in USA release and the city-exclusive pack being rolled out by New Balance Made in UK, the Boston-based brand is launching excellent premium footwear from every direction.