Highsnobiety


New Balance's Avocado-Flavored Dad Shoe Is Insanely Delicious

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

What better way to start spring than with a fresh batch of dad shoes? New Balance delivers. The Boston-based sneaker brand debuted its Made in U.S.A. Spring/Summer 2025 collection, which features another delicious 990v6 shoe.

The latest New Balance 990 sneaker immediately stands out, arriving as the only green-colored shoe in the lineup. This green stunner's name? It's the New Balance 990v6 "Avocado/Natural Mint. And it looks quite tasty.

The "Avocado" New Balance steppers combine the model's usual breezy mesh and smooth suede for the uppers, all wrapped in glorious spring-worthy greens from light pastels to deeper, richer shades. The New Balance 990v6 finishes with its traditional branding and regular ultra-chunky cushy sole, painted classic white and faint yellow.

And that's about it. Do I need to say more other than this New Balance dad shoe wears its greens well? (But also, don't forget to eat your greens, kids.)

Following the shoe's big reveal by New Balance, the 990v6 "Avocado" sneaker is now expected to drop on April 10 at the sneaker label's stores and website.

This season's New Balance 990v6 dad shoe keeps up the model's tradition of delicious colorways, after those peachy "Salomon" versions and the cream-colored "Macadamia Nut" pairs. Did I mention another tasteful off-white 990v6 appears in the latest SS25 collection? Well, now ya know.

New Balance's American-made line also gives a big push to the 992 this season. The "Steve Jobs shoe" officially returned this year, further boosted through new collaborations with New Balance's finest, Joe Freshgoods and Kith. Time for the general-release 992s to shine.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
