New Balance Served Its 990 Dad Shoe In Its Yummiest Colorway Yet

It's been another great season with New Balance's Made in U.S.A., but creative director Teddy Santis isn't done just yet. For their next trick, Santis and New Balance will unleash their yummiest, creamiest 990v4 sneaker colorway yet.

The New Balance 990v4 "Macadamia Nut" had devoted Santis followers and New Balance heads hooked since the shoe was revealed for the Fall/Winter 2024 collection back in August.

For its lineup, New Balance's Made in U.S.A. FW24 promised outdoorsy 993 and 990v6 sneakers rendered in the forever-classic New Balance Grey shades. Santis also kept up his tradition of excellent cream 990v4s with this latest "Macadamia Nut" colorway, which again oozes Hender Scheme vibes.

Like the Japanese label's tonal leather "New Balances," New Balance's latest 990v4 sneaker adopts a monochromatic cream color scheme. This colorway blankets its premium-constructed upper of tumbled leather and traditional sportswear mesh.

Underfoot, the New Balance dad shoe embraced faintly green strokes of paint, resulting in this stunning vintage-like feel for the old-new shoe.

After its grand reveal over the summer, New Balance's delicious 990v4 sneaker is set to debut on October 17 on New Balance's website for $210, about $30 more than the usual American-made NB 990v4. Fans can also try New Balance's many stockists for the soon-to-be coveted pairs.

Does it need much additional selling? This is a pretty clean and straightforward 990v4 sneaker designed with high-quality materials in a tremendously stylish tonal makeup (boosted by the Aimé Leon Dore founder's magic touch). Sometimes, that's all you truly need for a classic cream dadcore shoe.