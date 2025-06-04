Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
New Balance’s "Sweet Caramel" Dad Shoe Is a Snack

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
New Balance
1 / 3

It doesn't get sweeter than a New Balance dad sneaker dipped in caramel.

A part of New Balance Made in USA's Spring/Summer 2025 collection, the "Sweet Caramel" 992 shoe embodies New Balance's signature paternal aesthetic with a syrupy, sweet touch.

The sneaker’s upper features mesh and suede paneling with a caramel-colored layer drizzled on top. But it's not just desserts over here. 

In line with the summer treat vibe of the sneaker, New Balance’s SS25 campaign was shot on the beach which adds another layer of easy-going breeziness that pairs perfectly with the sneakers’ beachy dessert tones.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

If your sweet tooth lays a bit dormant, New Balance’s MiUSA 992 line also includes the "Calcium La Cache" shoe, a milky white-on-white sneaker that's not as decadent but still very sweet.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

By and large, the standards for sneakers are expanding beyond the typical bounds of "stylish" and "comfortable." Now, the modern sneaker also has to be delicious, mouthwatering even. New Balance has flexed its flavor muscle in the past with its “Macadamia Nut” 990v4.

Fellow dad-shoe savant ASICS dove all into the yummy sneaker trend with its "Banana Split"-themed running shoe designed in collaboration with VANDYTHEPINK. And who could forget the ultimate sweet sneaker blue print, Nike's mega-viral Ben & Jerry's SB Dunk sneaker?

Available on New Balance's website for $199.99, the “Sweet Caramel” 992 sneaker and its tasty sibling are currently limited to one per person, so even though these are some of New Balance's yummiest sneakers, now is very much the time to practice moderation.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
