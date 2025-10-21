Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
New Balance Perfected the Dad Shoe. The Dad Sweater Is Next

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
New Balance
From the makers of the world’s greatest chunky dad shoes comes arguably the world's greatest chunky dad sweater. But this ain't your average elderly New Balance creation.

These seasonal knits were created by TOKYO DESIGN STUDIO New Balance, the sportswear brand’s Japanese think tank, known for evolving classic comfort into an exploration of good design. And to help TDS translate thick shoes into thick sweaters, it called in Japanese knitwear label BATONER to do what it does best.

The two first partnered one year back, with BATONER’s slow-made craftsmanship bringing to life only subtly sporty sweaters that gently reiterate TDS’s precise progressivism. It's not just sportswear, in other words.

TDS frequently pushes New Balance's comfortable inclinations into more architectural territory, going beyond familiar footwear to seasonally experiment with laceless sneakers, technical transforming boots, and even sportified dress shoes.

This latest endeavor keeps that adventurous spirit alive. The same clean aesthetic applied to thick-knit sweaters that only call back to New Balance's shoes in terms of heft.

New Balance
Heavy on the heavyweight knits, the TDS New Balance x BATONER capsule comprises dense 7-gauge rib sweaters cut with clean lines. The five knitted layers that release October 25 on New Balance's website could’ve leaned grandpa-core but just barely lean sportier. BATONER’s presence is obvious in the build but the trim, universal cuts epitomize TDS' modern approach.

These dense but soft hooded cardigans and pullover sweaters aren’t quite old-man knits. The construction is classic but the proportions are dialed in, underlined by soft greys, deep navies, and muted browns that echo natural dyes. This is more dad-core than grandpa-core. Maybe even daddy-core.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
