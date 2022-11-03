The New Balance 574 Just Grew Up

New Balance’s Tokyo Design Studio is a real stroke of genius. The experimental arm, which runs parallel to the brand’s regular output, gives New Balance a chance to seriously diversify its offering. Normally, designs out of the New Balance Tokyo Design Studio are subtle subversions of classic designs, but there’s absolutely nothing normal about the New Balance Tokyo Design Studio 574.

Taking one of New Balance’s flagship silhouettes — the 574 — as its starting point, the Tokyo Design Studio decided to completely reinvent the style. What we’ve always known as a timeless running silhouette has become something more akin to a formal shoe with premium suede overlays and a welted sole.

Defining visual aspects like branding to the sidewalls and tongue have been removed to make way for a handful of new additions of a much less sporty nature. The colorway has been kept classic with a neutral upper and a burgundy hit to the heel tab. Off-white coloring is introduced in the sole unit which is the undeniable star of the show. The Vibram Shark Sole boasts EVA foam for a smooth ride and an unmissably rugged shark-tooth outsole.

With the minimal upper making way for the eye-catching sole unit, this shoe is defined by its contrasts. Half classic runner and half dress shoe, it’s a bold expression of New Balance’s desire to push boundaries — we’re on board.

Shop the New Balance Tokyo Design Studio 574 below.

New Balance Tokyo Design Studio 574 Sneakers $209 Buy at Slam Jam IT

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.