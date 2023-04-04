Meet the New Balance CRV Mule v2

Before the 2002R mule, there was the CRV Mule produced by New Balance Korea's outdoor-focused CRV line.

The CRV Mule undoubtedly reminds you of a NB version of Rebook's Beatnik, arriving as a slip-on concept complete with heel and forefoot straps. And like Reebok's, New Balance's mules are fit for both lifestyle and outdoor purposes.

LIFUL MINIMAL GARMENTS took the CRV Mules for a spin in 2019, giving them an understated makeover along with new neoprene constructions.

I guess New Balance decided it was time for an update, introducing the revamped CRV Mule: the CRV Mule v2 in four colorways.

The CRV Mule v2 emerges with a much thicker look than the past shoe, undoubtedly giving déjà vu regarding its similarities to adidas' Puffylette shoes.

Ripstop ad synthetic leather takes over the upper of the updated mule. Down below, an anti-slip rubber sole — which borrows elements from New Balance 990v1 and CT300's outsoles — speaks to its outdoor-worthy capabilities.

Most noticeably, New Balance ditches the back trap and thus, puts the pull tab on the heel. The famed "N" logo is made of woven straps, which helps keep your foot secure, apparently. Meanwhile, other New Balance branding strikes elsewhere.

Given the people's love for slip-on shoes and New Balance's reigning footwear status, it should be no surprise that two schemes for the CRV Mule v2 are already gone. But that still leaves two other colorways available for those now eyeing a pair after reading this.

Lucky for Korean residents, the CRV Mule v2 is available to members on New Balance Korea's website for 99,000 won (approx. $75).

