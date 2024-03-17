Sign up to never miss a drop
New Balance's 2002R Mule Is Under Deconstruction

in Sneakers

Ah, New Balance 2002R mule. It's been a while. But it's always a pleasure to see the slip version of the New Balance 2002R, especially when the sneaker has a new look for us.

Several debut colorways and a BEAMS team-up later, the New Balance 2002R mule returns to the scene with a classic New Balance makeover: it's getting the "Refined Future" treatment.

Also called the "Protection Pack," the New Balance "Refined Future" concept essentially gave us first tastes of the 2002R sneaker, an upgraded version of New Balance's 2002 shoe. The New Balance 2002R stepped into the scene, courtesy of the coveted 2021 "Protection Pack," one of the biggest and best 2002R drops to date.

Given the significant relationship between New Balance's 2002R and the "Refined Future" design, it's only right that the New Balance 2002R mule gets the 2002R sneaker's most famous makeover.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The New Balance 2002R mule "Refined Future Pack" appears in a grey colorway, which echoes thee New Balance 2002R "Rain Cloud" shoe from the '21 "Protection Pack."

Varying grey shades dress that instantly recognizable deconstructed upper — now free of a heel and shoelaces — presenting a combination of raw-edged suede and airy mesh textures.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Below the upper, the signature N-ERGY midsole looks aged, thanks to a seemingly intentional yellowed paint job. New Balance logos strike elsewhere, closing out the shoe with a combination of traditional badges and sign-offs.

The grey New Balance 2002R mule "Refined Future Pack" is floating around social media as we speak. But I can't help but wonder if the New Balance mule will follow directly in the "Protection Pack" footsteps with two additional colorways for a, well, pack of mules.

Until further word from New Balance, a Mule Balance fan can only dream.

Image on Highsnobiety
