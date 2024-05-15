A Chunk-tastic New Balance Running Shoe Is Shockingly Sharp in Suede

New Balance is blessing its Fresh Foam X 1080 sneaker with some really excellent new colorways One of its nicest-looking running shoes, New Balance's Fresh Foam x 1080 v13 is a super chunky running sneaker typically rendered technically but, here, New Balance slathers it in suede panels that boost the 1080 off the track.

As part of the expansive Grey Day 2024 drops, New Balance first released an all-grey version of the Fresh Foam 1080 sneaker and, days later, this new muted green colorway emerges to highlight the Fresh Foam's deliciously chunky sole and new textural upgrades.

This Fresh Foam x 1080 v13 sneaker has a cream-colored mesh upper with brownish-grey details throughout, including suede tips on the back of the heel and sockliner.

If you love a hyper-cushioned sole, this is the New Balance sneaker is for you. This colorway makes it particularly notable because the eggshell color on its heel stands out way more than on other colorways, thanks to the contrasting lightness of the upper.

The shoe's colorway looks mildly yellowed, but that’s actually a good thing in the big picture, right?

Like, New Balance mastered the monochrome shades that it revives for Grey Day because they stand in direct opposition to the hard-to-maintain bright whites of other running sneakers.

There’s nothing like a fresh-out-of-the-box white shoe, sure, but there’s also nothing like the pain of knowing that your Sunday morning run through scuzzy city streets just ruined your fresh running kicks.

While NB obviously didn't invent the idea of grey sneakers, it did make these kinds of hyper-understated shades one of its signatures, right up there with appreciably wearable dad shoes and trend-free comfort.

The off-whites tones that play across this new Fresh Foam 1080 shoe are different branches of the same quietly stylish family tree.