Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A New Elderly Running Shoe Joins New Balance's Ranks

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

The New Balance archives strike again as the sportswear giant brings another niche, old school running shoe back from the past. The New Balance 740 is the latest shoe to be resurrected and Aminé, the creator of a well-received debut New Balance collaboration last year, has gotten first dibs on it. 

Similar to the New Balance 1906 (yes, that model that NB turned into a loafer), the 740 has a mesh-heavy base with sporty paneled overlays. The updated version, dubbed the 740v2 has a modernized Abzorb sole unit lifted from another rereleased archive sneaker, the 530.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Aminé’s collaboration is the first official news we’ve heard about the 740v2’s release, until now talk of the sneaker's return has been mere rumors.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Offered in orange mesh with glossy blue overlays and hiking-inspired bungee laces, the sneaker is an ode to Aminé’s old high school, the Benson Polytechnic in Portland, Oregon.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Along with dressing his New Balance collaboration in his old school’s colors, Aminé is donating $25,000 to graduates of the radio program he attended to help with their college expenses. 

History tells us that, after this Aminé collaboration releases on November 1, we’ll be seeing lots of the New Balance 740v2. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

We’ve seen the transition from long-forgotten sports shoes to sell-out sneakers play out with models of a similar ilk such as the techy 1906, overly chunky 1000, or, most recently, the 860v2: after debuting through a big-name collaboration comes stylish general-release colorways and then, you suddenly start seeing a previously unknown New Balance model everywhere. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

New Balance knows how to make a recently retired running shoe into a hyped sneaker and the  740v2 is next.

​​SHOP NEW BALANCE SNEAKERS HERE

Shop All New Balance
Multiple colors
New Balance1906A Silver Metallic
$210.00
Available in:
37.53838.539.540
New BalanceMade in UK U991v2 Green
$275.00
Available in:
4043444546.5
Upcoming
New Balance1080L Light Mushroom
$210.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Action Bronson's Next New Balance Shoe Is a Vividly Rebellious Runner
    • Sneakers
  • Paperboy & New Balance’s Beefy Running Shoe Looks Delicious
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance's Chunkiest-Ever Running Shoe Goes Full HOKA
    • Sneakers
  • A Chunk-tastic New Balance Running Shoe Is Shockingly Sharp in Suede
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance's Most Elderly Dad Shoe Has Gone Grandma (In a Good Way)
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Birkenstock’s Underrated Loafer Becomes Terrifically Textured
    • Sneakers
  • Primal Instincts? Cue the Season's Best Leathers, (Faux-)Furs, & Wools
    • Style
  • A$AP Rocky Brings PUMA’s Spiky Y2K Sneaker to the Future
    • Sneakers
  • From Nike to ASICS, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • Effortlessly Laidback Fall Dressing? It’s Light Work for Stüssy & Our Legacy
    • Style
  • A New Elderly Running Shoe Joins New Balance's Ranks
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now