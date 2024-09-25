A New Elderly Running Shoe Joins New Balance's Ranks

The New Balance archives strike again as the sportswear giant brings another niche, old school running shoe back from the past. The New Balance 740 is the latest shoe to be resurrected and Aminé, the creator of a well-received debut New Balance collaboration last year, has gotten first dibs on it.

Similar to the New Balance 1906 (yes, that model that NB turned into a loafer), the 740 has a mesh-heavy base with sporty paneled overlays. The updated version, dubbed the 740v2 has a modernized Abzorb sole unit lifted from another rereleased archive sneaker, the 530.

Aminé’s collaboration is the first official news we’ve heard about the 740v2’s release, until now talk of the sneaker's return has been mere rumors.

Offered in orange mesh with glossy blue overlays and hiking-inspired bungee laces, the sneaker is an ode to Aminé’s old high school, the Benson Polytechnic in Portland, Oregon.

Along with dressing his New Balance collaboration in his old school’s colors, Aminé is donating $25,000 to graduates of the radio program he attended to help with their college expenses.

History tells us that, after this Aminé collaboration releases on November 1, we’ll be seeing lots of the New Balance 740v2.

We’ve seen the transition from long-forgotten sports shoes to sell-out sneakers play out with models of a similar ilk such as the techy 1906, overly chunky 1000, or, most recently, the 860v2: after debuting through a big-name collaboration comes stylish general-release colorways and then, you suddenly start seeing a previously unknown New Balance model everywhere.

New Balance knows how to make a recently retired running shoe into a hyped sneaker and the 740v2 is next.