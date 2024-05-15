Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
New Balance's Outdoorsy Slip-Ons Are Looking Seriously Good

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

New Balance's outdoorsy slip-on sneaker, the 610S, was already a laceless beauty. The Boston-based brand has made the trail-inspired model even more stunning with fresh summery colorways. 

New Balance's 610S sneaker has emerged in new gorgeous schemes, specifically an earthy Limelight green and a Rain Cloud grey (the latter being a more trendy New Balance Grey). 

Beneath the naturalistic paint jobs, the New Balance 610S reminds us of those outdoor-ready details that have made it an underrated gem. The fuzzy suede overlaps the breezy mesh, while the convenient heel pull tab makes for a genuine easy slip-on. Finally, the shoe rounds off with a robust, lugged sole borrowed from the 610 sneakers. 

And, of course, I can't leave out the main feature: the laceless glory of it all! And the New Balance and 610 badges, too. 

The New Balance 610 slip-on entered the sneaker-sphere in 2023 as a modified 610 sneaker free of shoelaces (and it wasn't alone in its no-lace rebellion). Nonetheless, the slip-on maintained its outdoor roots, with a hiking-like setup ready for any adventure lurking beyond your front door. 

The New Balance 610S sneaker has not only seen a few solid in-line drops but has also been part of some pretty exciting team-ups. Did I smell a banana-inspired 610S?

It has served as a main character in collaborations with famed names like COMME des GARÇONS and Aminé. 

As of May 10, the New Balance 610S is back and looking good as ever in new stylish colorways, which can be found on select retailers like Dover Street Market and Mita Sneakers

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
