Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

New Balance's Ultimate Trail Beast Just Got Better (Prettier, Too)

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

New Balance's Hierro, the sneaker brand's trail beast, just got better.

New Balance has introduced an all-new version of the Hierro known as the Fresh Foam X Hierro v9. It's basically this chunkier, sturdier, and cushier version of the Hierro v8. And it's a lot more good-looking, too.

Like the brand's other Fresh Foam sneakers, the New Balance Hierro v9 offers up that familiar chunked-up sole injected with the brand's foam technology, promising the ultimate comfort during your trail adventure — or even casual wear.

Shop New Balance Fresh Foam X Hierro v9
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Haven't you heard? Chunky performance shoes are the norm in fashion now, and that includes New Balances Fresh Foams sneakers. Collaborations with Ganni and District Vision have only advanced the shoes' fashion status. At the same time, New Balance keeps delivering general-release colorways that almost look too good for any physical activity...except stylish flexing.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Hierro v9 helps continues the Fresh Foam's stylish era. The model arrives in these spring-worthy colorways featuring pastel yellows and sage greens. The schemes' names? Calcium and dark juniper.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

These beautiful hues top the Hierro v9's breathable mesh uppers, which are joined by rugged upgrades like reinforced gusseted tongues and protective toe caps.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The New Balance Fresh Foam X Hierro v9 preserves its grippy Vibram outsole. However, it's now packing even more traction than before, thanks to new deeper lug patterns on the bottoms.

Need I really say more besides where to cop these new trail beauties? New Balance's Fresh Foam X Hierro v9 sneakers are now available in both colorways on the brand's website.

​​SHOP NEW BALANCE SNEAKERS HERE

Shop All New Balance
Multiple colors
New Balance1000
$185.00
Available in:
Several sizes
New Balance860v2 Arctic Grey
$185.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
New Balance1906R
$175.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • New Balance's "HOKAs" Have No Business Being This Fresh
    • Sneakers
  • Aimé Leon Dore's Beautiful New Balance Dad Shoes Are Worth the Wait
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance's Wonderfully Chunked-Up Dad Shoe Has HOKA Vibes
    • Sneakers
  • These Aren’t Just Black New Balances, They’re Luxurious Leather Classics
    • Sneakers
  • Ganni's Next New Balance Sneaker? A Super Chunky (& Shiny) Running Shoe
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • New Balance's Ultimate Trail Beast Just Got Better (Prettier, Too)
    • Sneakers
  • This Is Not Issey Miyake's First Sneaker. But It Is Its Best
    • Sneakers
  • Thrashable or Not, Nike's Air Force 1 "Skate Shoes" Are Certainly Lookers
    • Sneakers
  • Handbag of the Year? Moschino's Pepperidge Farm Cookies
    • Style
  • High-Octane Dressing? 'White Lotus' Talent? Burberry's Been Right On the Money
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Nike's Low-Profile Jordan 1 Finally Gets the Crisp "Royal" Treatment
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now