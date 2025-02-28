New Balance's Ultimate Trail Beast Just Got Better (Prettier, Too)

New Balance's Hierro, the sneaker brand's trail beast, just got better.

New Balance has introduced an all-new version of the Hierro known as the Fresh Foam X Hierro v9. It's basically this chunkier, sturdier, and cushier version of the Hierro v8. And it's a lot more good-looking, too.

Like the brand's other Fresh Foam sneakers, the New Balance Hierro v9 offers up that familiar chunked-up sole injected with the brand's foam technology, promising the ultimate comfort during your trail adventure — or even casual wear.

Haven't you heard? Chunky performance shoes are the norm in fashion now, and that includes New Balances Fresh Foams sneakers. Collaborations with Ganni and District Vision have only advanced the shoes' fashion status. At the same time, New Balance keeps delivering general-release colorways that almost look too good for any physical activity...except stylish flexing.

The Hierro v9 helps continues the Fresh Foam's stylish era. The model arrives in these spring-worthy colorways featuring pastel yellows and sage greens. The schemes' names? Calcium and dark juniper.

These beautiful hues top the Hierro v9's breathable mesh uppers, which are joined by rugged upgrades like reinforced gusseted tongues and protective toe caps.

The New Balance Fresh Foam X Hierro v9 preserves its grippy Vibram outsole. However, it's now packing even more traction than before, thanks to new deeper lug patterns on the bottoms.

Need I really say more besides where to cop these new trail beauties? New Balance's Fresh Foam X Hierro v9 sneakers are now available in both colorways on the brand's website.