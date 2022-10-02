Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Junya Watanabe's New Balance Mule Is Extra Cool

Written by Jake Silbert in Sneakers

The Niobium Concept 2 shoe is one of the wilder models to emerge from New Balance's Tokyo Design Studio imprint, boasting zero laces, a chunky Vibram sole, and a removable heel strap that converts the sandal into a mule and vice versa. All it really needed was a new look and that's where Junya Watanabe comes in.

In fact, these Niobium sneakers were first seen as part of Junya Watanabe MAN's Spring/Summer 2023 collection, where they were nearly lost amidst a sea of standout collaborations with the likes of Andy Warhol, Coca-Cola, and Netflix (!).

They weren't even the only New Balances on display: Watanabe is also dishing collaborative NB RC30, 327, and Numeric sneakers in due time.

junya-watanabe-mens-ss23-warhol-basquiat-haring (19)
Highsnobiety / Eva Al Desnudo
1 / 4

But, for now, we've got Watanabe's take on the Niobium Concept 2 and I daresay he's taken a great shoe and only made it better.

It's funny because Watanabe prefers "boring" collaborations that look almost identical to conventional products — his landmark The North Face outerwear is the exception, not the norm.

Comme des Garcons
1 / 3

I'd argue that he did the Niobium a service by making it pretty understated, though. Though I dig the comparably graphic hues that the shoe wore when it first released last year, I have to admit that Watanabe's muted black leather makeover is a big upgrade.

It emphasizes the perfectly unsimple design and lets the shoe speak for itself. What more could you want?

Available for ¥64,900 ($450) from October 1 in Japan and shortly after at international Dover Street Market and COMME des GARÇONS stores, Watanabe's Niobium Concept 2 is a marked improvement over the super normal New Balances he issued for Fall/Winter 2022, though it's odd that a Spring/Summer 2023 shoe will be sitting on shelves alongside current season fare but, hey, who am I to question the methods of the master.

Comme des Garcons
1 / 4

Also, though I don't think there's such a thing as too much New Balance either way, it's nice to see Watanabe celebrate an underrated silhouette rather than mine the same 900-series runners that so many other labels are currently collaborating on.

Not really a complaint, mind you, just a call for more folks to dig through New Balance's archive for some unsung heroes.

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
