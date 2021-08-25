New Balance's Niobium Concept 2 Is Now Available to Shop Here

Brand: New Balance

Model: Niobium Concept 2

Release Date: August 25

Price: Approximately $180

What We’re Saying: Is it a mule? Is it a sandal? The answer: both. New Balance's recently-introduced silhouette, the Niobium Concept 2, is a hybrid design that gives you the best of both worlds, especially as we are now fully into the summer season when everyone is searching for that go-to sneaker alternative. It's just arrived at the Highsnobiety Shop.

After debuting the modular sandal through a highly sought-after collaboration with Snow Peak, New Balance is already back delivering two new colorways of the Niobium Concept 2. Inspired by nature — more specifically the dirt trails and bodies of water often found while hiking — the upcoming release is aptly dubbed "Water and Dirt Trail." You can probably guess, but the tan colorway refers to the trails, while the navy is a nod to water.

Pegged as a two-way outdoor sandal, the silhouette is characterized by a detachable heel strap that transforms the shoe from a sandal to a mule. The Niobium Concept 2 isn't just versatile and aesthetically pleasing, though. It is incredibly functional as well, incorporating the sole unit from New Balance's best-selling trail running shoe, the Fresh Foam Hierro. The Fresh Foam X in the sole provides unmatched flexibility, while the asymmetrical and rugged form enhances stability and shock absorption. A Vibram MEGAGRIP rip outsole then ensures durability and superior grip no matter the terrain.

As New Balance points out, the design details of the Niobium Concept 2 pay homage to vintage outdoor wear, as the silhouette is outfitted with open mesh panels, durable suede construction, and geometric patterned webbing. To sum it all up, this is one shoe you'll want to have in your arsenal whether you're hitting the trails this season or not.

Shop the New Balance x Tokyo Design Studio Niobium Concept 2 below.

